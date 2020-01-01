Hailey Bieber gushes over her 'incredible' husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has described her husband Justin Bieber as "an incredible, amazing man".

In an interview for the March 2020 issue of U.S. Elle magazine, the model has opened up about her relationship with the Canadian popstar, whom she married in September 2018. However, Hailey also noted that Justin has changed a lot since they first briefly dated as teenagers.

"I think I had grown up a lot, too," she said. "He was somebody I'd always cared about so deeply and loved very deeply. Obviously, it took work and getting past things between the two of us, but it was all very worth it.

"He's an incredible, amazing man and such a good partner to go through life with. There is no one else I would have ever wanted to spend my life with except him. So, I'm lucky."

Yet, not everything has been smooth for the pair since they tied the knot. Justin recently revealed that he's been suffered from Lyme disease and mono, and Hailey found it difficult seeing her husband go through such a difficult time with his health.

"When we first got married, we were just figuring out our life together. I felt like putting a wedding in the middle of all of that would be really hectic and stressful," the 23-year-old explained. "He was really sick. He has Lyme disease, and he was dealing with a bunch of medical stuff. We didn't have a diagnosis.

"And it was hard because everybody from the outside was being super mean and judgmental, saying he looked like he was on drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked, when in truth, he was not healthy and we didn't know why.

Hailey continued: "It was months of me being a new wife trying to help him figure out what was wrong and what was going on. Now he's perfectly healthy. But going through that and then trying to be like, 'So where does our wedding fit into this?' didn't feel like the vibe at all."