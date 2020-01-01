NEWS Dua Lipa feels much more 'confident' about her own talents now Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker admits she was still "learning" with her first LP and now, with the release of her second one, 'Future Nostalgia', she is ready to "claim" her place in the world. Buy tickets below.



She said: "I guess I didn't realise how much I was almost holding back in a way because I was just kind of learning. I was just getting confident. I was learning my craft. I was getting used to just being in a room, and a lot of the time in a room full of men. And to be a vulnerable, 18-, 19-year-old girl talking about very personal feelings and emotions is daunting sometimes. Now, I feel like I've claimed my place in the studio, and I know exactly what I want and I can go in and I can just write. I'm a lot more confident now."



And Dua admits it was "nerve-wracking" releasing her new music because the genre was so different to her old stuff.



She added: "It is really nerve-wracking when you're putting out a new song and it's kind of different from what you've put out before and you don't know how people are going to react and if they're going to like it. It's one thing [to have] me thinking it's all right. I suppose I probably had cabin fever in the studio for so long."



Dua felt she didn't have time to "just sit down and rehearse for everything" during her first album because she was busy touring, writing and doing live performances.



She told MTV News: "On my last record, everything just happened so fast. I was touring, and writing, and doing TV performances, and everything, that I don't feel like I had enough time to just sit down and rehearse for everything. Whereas now, I decided, 'I'm going to finish the album first. Then I want to talk about creative and visuals and what I want to do for the tour.' I want to make sure that [for] every performance I do I have enough rehearsal time to be able to put on a unique performance every time, even if it is the same song."



