Bebe Rexha calls out lack of female representation on Billboard Hot 100 chart

Bebe Rexha has taken to social media to bemoan the disproportionate amount of men on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2020.

The Meant To Be star highlighted the male-to-female ratio in a string of tweets on Tuesday, writing, "Man man man man man woman man man man man man," alongside a list shared by the charts company of the acts with the most Hot 100 entries of the year so far. Eminem topped the tally with 12, followed by DaBaby, and the late Mac Miller with 10 apiece.

"Thank god for Camilla (sic). I'm like, 'Yes, a female,'" she added, when one fan pointed out former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello was on the list, with four entries.

Dismissing suggestions that female artists hadn't been delivering enough musical output, she insisted: "Don't come to me saying women should make better music. They need to get fair playlist on streaming and radio.

"You have Ariana (Grande), Halsey, Dua (Lipa), Demi (Lovato). So many more incredible females," she continued, adding, "Rosalia, Taylor (Swift), Camila (Cabell), Cardi..... on and on and on."

As other users threw names like Selena Gomez and Normani into the mix, Bebe added: "So many dope female artists right now I'm excited for 2020."