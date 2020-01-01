NEWS Jessica Simpson turned down The Notebook role over sex scene Newsdesk Share with :







Jessica Simpson has claimed she turned down the lead role in The Notebook because she didn't want to have to film a sex scene.



The singer/actress was approached to play the part Rachel McAdams eventually landed in the 2004 film but passed because producers refused to alter a sex scene with leading man Ryan Gosling.



Jessica made the revelation in her new memoir, Open Book, and explained: "I turned it down because they wouldn't budge on taking out the sex scene, and it would have been with Ryan Gosling, of all people."



She then went on to recall how she fell in love with Ryan during her failed audition for The Mickey Mouse Club when she was 12.



"Before anybody knew how hot Ryan Gosling was going to become, I had a vision," the 39-year-old insisted.



There were also multiple romantic comedies Jessica had to pass on while she was dating retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo between 2007 and 2009, as he didn't want her kissing other men.



"One of the few parameters he put on the relationship was actually a big one: He didn't want me to do any movies that required an on-camera kiss, which basically ruled out any romantic comedy - the type of movie for which I was most likely to be cast," she stated. "I get it; some people can't handle another person making out with their girlfriend - even for work - but there were only so many plucky fish-out-of-water stories with no male romantic leads. I think it was more about how he would be perceived, than the love scene actually happening. What would people think of him for allowing that to happen?"