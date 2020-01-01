Meghan Trainor was suffering panic attacks during live 2017 TV broadcast

Meghan Trainor suffered a breakdown immediately after announcing the 2017 Grammy Awards nominations on live TV.

The singer had won the Best New Artist Grammy the previous year and accepted the invitation to read out the 2017 list with U.S. TV personality Gayle King, but once the live show started, Meghan started spiralling downhill fast.

The 26 year old tells Apple Music's Zane Lowe she started talking to herself to stave off a full-blown panic attack that would be watched by millions.

"I had, like, a mental breakdown and I had panic attacks live on television," she explained. "I was shaking and I was like, 'Please don't collapse on TV right now. We're live!'"

When the live broadcast ended, Trainor burst into tears and collapsed.

"I couldn't breathe," she recalled. "They (aides) took me away. I was supposed to do more work and they were like, 'We're done. This is it'."

Looking back, Trainor insists too many people put too much pressure on her at a time she was falling in love with her now-husband and struggling to maintain her voice.

"I had a lot of people tell me, like, 'If you cancel on this 30-minute set, we'll never play Meghan Trainor ever again'," she told Lowe. "So I had everything. I had my GRAMMY, I had what people dream of for years. I had everything I ever wanted, and they were threatening to take it away.

"My mind was like, 'No, I'll keep going, I'll keep going'. And my body was like, 'Bye'. And my body had to tell me, instead of me being able to take a break."

Trainor admitted it was a very scary time in her life: "Your whole team is in the hospital with you like, 'Everything's gonna be OK'. And you... cannot speak. So I was alone with my thoughts for way too long and I blew up. I freaked out."

The meltdown prompted Trainor to undergo vocal surgery and seek out a psychologist, who saved her life.

"I met so many doctors and I would just cry to them, and be like, 'It's something right here. Can you just fix it for me? Help me out'," she added, "and finally I went to a psychologist and I said, 'My back is burning, like, as if someone's holding a torch to it. But I'm OK'. And he was like, 'OK, so what's happening is your chemicals are like this and we gotta get them back here'.

"He gave me two medicines that I take every single day and it saved me. Saved my life."