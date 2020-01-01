NEWS Selena Gomez is 'committed' to her health journey Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Rare’ singer has been making an effort to prioritise her health and wellbeing since taking a hiatus to seek treatment for her mental health in late 2018, and her personal trainer Luke Milton has now said Selena is “looking out for her health” both physically and mentally.



He said: “She looks amazing, she really does. She’s committed to it and she’s consistent. She’s looking out for her health, and that’s the big thing. I’ve got nothing but positive things to say about her.”



Luke, who is a former rugby player, founded Training Mate - the program Selena attends - in 2013, which is a 45-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that merges cardio with resistance exercises.



And whilst Selena, 27, was “quite nervous” when she first joined the program with best friend Courtney Lopez, Luke insists she’s “done really well” since.



He added to Us Weekly magazine: “We always want [her] to leave with a smile on her face because it builds results. The more people come, the more active they are, the better the results are.”



Meanwhile, the ‘Look At Her Now’ hitmaker recently said she was “relieved” when she received the diagnosis for her mental health, as it helped her find the right course of medication following years of ups and downs with her mood.

She said: “I had low self-esteem, and that's something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I've gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally.



"My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time.



"I found out I do suffer from mental health issues. And, honestly, that was such a relief.



"I realised that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust. I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed."