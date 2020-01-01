NEWS The Smashing Pumpkins will release a double album this year Newsdesk Share with :







Frontman Billy Corgan has revealed the alternative band - including founding members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, who rejoined the group 2018 - have a wealth of new material which will be released as two discs some time in 2020.



The rocker has described the untitled release as the group's first "real" record with the original line-up since 2000's 'Machina', even though they released ‘Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun’ two years ago.



Billy told Nashville newspaper The Tennessean: “In many ways, this is the first real album (since the reunion) where we’ve hunkered down and made a classic, 'Let’s throw it all at the wall and see what happens' type of Pumpkins record.



“I’ve been working on it for over a year.



"It currently is at 21 songs, and we’re going to release it as a double this year."



The 'Tonight Tonight' hitmaker teased that their new tunes have "a greater conceptual" theme and admitted he's been excited by their studio sessions as he and his bandmates have returned to being risk-takers.



He continued: “This is the first album since the album that came out in 2000, ‘Machina’, where me, James and Jimmy worked on something for a very long time.



"It’s got a greater conceptual base, and it’s probably a wider swath of music.



“The last one was kind of like, 'Let’s just jump in, record some stuff real fast, and let it be what it is' … so I’m excited about this, because we’re kind of back in the lane of taking a risk, and trying to bring something new to the table, as opposed to just aping what we’re known for. ”