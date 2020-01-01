NEWS Stormzy says nothing will beat headlining Glastonbury and winning his first MOBO award Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker - who credits God with "blessing him" with his career success - topped the bill on the iconic Pyramid Stage at the world famous festival in Somerset, England, last summer, and has admitted that even though he may get to headline Coachella in the US and go on to win a Grammy one day, nothing will top Glastonbury and his Best Grime MOBO win in 2014. Buy tickets below.



He told the March issue of GQ Magazine - of which he is the cover star - that: "There’s no award that’s going to beat my first MOBO.



"But, of course, God willing, one day I’ll get a Grammy.



"I’m never going to feel like Glasto again.



"But one day maybe I’ll headline Coachella and then I’ll have that.



"That’s the blessing from God.



"He gave you an indescribable feeling that’s so personal to you. And only you can hold it.”



Stormzy cried for an hour after his Glasto set because he thought he had messed up his performance due to technical glitches, however when he watched it back he was overwhelmed by how well it was received.



He recalled: “I was just bawling my eyes out.



"I thought, ‘You have just absolutely f**ked that.’ I haven’t cried like that since primary school. I just broke down.”

The 'Audacity' hitmaker - who released his second studio album 'Heavy Is the Head' in December - has compared his career highlights to winning the World Cup and vowed that there will be "more World Cups" for him to win.



On what his goals are now, the rapper said: “Now I want to do it all over again.



“I was standing at the pinnacle of music at 25.



"It’s like winning the World Cup.



"I wonder how Mbappé feels. You won the World Cup.



"And it’s like, ‘Wow. I’ve done it ... I guess there’ll be more World Cups.’”



