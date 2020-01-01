Nicki Minaj's ex Safaree Samuels is a first-time father

Nicki Minaj's ex Safaree Samuels has become a first-time father.

The rapper and TV personality announced his wife Erica Mena had gave birth to a baby girl on his Instagram page on Monday, alongside a picture of himself holding his daughter's tiny hand.

"These pass (sic) 24 hrs have been an adventure to say the least!!" he wrote. "I'm a part of the #girldad club now. Perfection is here."

In a post on his Instagram Stories, the rapper apologised to fans after he having to cancel a show when Erica's waters broke.

"Sorry to everyone who came out to see me in Rhode Island last night," he wrote alongside a picture of himself on a plane. "But as I was getting ready to leave my wife's water broke."

The baby's name has yet to be revealed.

Her arrival comes just months after Safaree and Erica confirmed they'd married in an Instagram video last October.

"Married," she wrote. "Thank you to my brother @edendiamonds for designing our wedding bands. 10-7-19 MR. & Mrs. Samuels."

Erica, who already has a son, King Conde, is best known for appearing on VH1 show Love & Hip Hop: New York. Safaree began appearing on the show following his split from Megatron rapper Nicki in 2014.