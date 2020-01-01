Justin Bieber: 'I stopped taking drugs because I felt like I was dying'

Justin Bieber decided to stop taking drugs because his addiction had become so bad he felt like he was "dying".

The 25-year-old singer has turned his life around after a difficult few years, during which he became addicted to marijuana and pills - so much so that he'd indulge as soon as he woke up in the morning. Opening up about his battle with addiction in his YouTube documentary series Justin Bieber: Seasons, the singer revealed it became so serious that his security team had to check on him throughout the night to make sure he was still alive.

"I decided to stop because I felt like I was dying. My security were coming in at night to check my pulse," he said. "People don't know how serious it got. It was legit crazy, scary.

"I was waking up in the morning and the first thing I was doing was popping pills and smoking a blunt and starting my day. It just got scary."

Recalling how the addiction began, Justin admitted he was dependant on cannabis by the time he was just 13 years old.

"The first time I smoked weed was in my backyard here - got super-stoned," he confessed. "And then I realised I liked weed a lot. That's when my desire to smoke weed started, and then I started smoking weed for a while.

"And then started getting really dependent on it, and that's when I realised that I had to stop. I don't think it's bad. It's just that for me, it can be a dependency."

Justin is now in a much better place and he credits anti-depressants for helping him get there and making it easier to get out of bed in the morning.