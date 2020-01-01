Jessica Simpson was hospitalised for nine days after tummy tuck surgery

Jessica Simpson battled a serious infection after undergoing tummy tuck surgery five years ago.

The 39-year-old has opened up about her life experiences in her new autobiography Open Book, released on Tuesday, with one excerpt recalling her terrifying hospital stay after undergoing surgery in 2015, two years after welcoming her second child - son Ace.

Insisting that the partial tummy tuck "wasn't for weight loss", Jessica explained that she decided to go under the knife to "get rid of the stretch marks and loose skin left from my back-to-back pregnancies".

Despite her doctor warning her against the procedure, the Irresistible singer went ahead with it as a 35th birthday present to herself. Following the surgery, Jessica wasn't happy with the results and decided to have a full tummy tuck.

"This surgery was more involved. There was a sense that something was going to go wrong from the get-go, even though I stopped drinking to prepare," she continued.

The procedure lasted two hours longer than expected, and Jessica quickly contracted a nasty infection.

"I got an infection - colitis - and was vomiting so much I thought I was going to bust my sutures," the star added.

After being rushed to the hospital, Jessica stayed there for nine days, where doctors even discussed the possibility of a blood transfusion. Luckily, she managed to recover without it, and is now feeling "like myself again".

Issuing a warning to her fans, Jessica concluded: "I can tell you that plastic surgery does not cure what's inside. Really, it's about how you feel emotionally, and I was still just as hard on myself once those stitches were out. I still had work to do."