NEWS Jack Whitehall is expecting to 'put [his] foot in it' at the BRIT Awards Newsdesk Share with :







The 31-year-old comedian will host this year's ceremony for the third year in a row and although he always tries to "behave" while on stage at The O2 Arena in London, he's not expecting the event to go as smoothly as he'd like.

He said: "No matter how much I try to tell myself to behave, I always end up putting my foot in it at the last minute. So I'm sure there will be a moment of madness."



And Jack will be giving himself plenty of opportunities for things to go wrong because he's determined to be "front and centre" and even give a musical performance of his own.



He joked: "I will be trying to crowbar any performance I can into the show...I just need to get those elbows a bit sharper so I can really put myself front and centre."



This year marks the 40th anniversary of the ceremony, so the 'Bad Education' star expects it to be even bigger and better than usual.



He said: "The BRITs are incredible - the choreography, the big names, the celebrity guests, the epic speeches...everyone's there....



"The show will be very different this year....The rumours I've heard are very exciting - it's shaping up to be a great show.



"And there are nods to it being a big anniversary as well, which I think people will enjoy."



Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Lewis Capaldi are to perform at this year's BRIT Awards, along with Mabel and Stormzy.



Lewis and Dave lead the BRIT Awards nominations with four nods each.



The BRIT Awards 2020 with Mastercard will broadcast live on ITV on 18 February, while a week before, the channel will celebrate four decades of the ceremony with TV special 'The BRITs at 40'.