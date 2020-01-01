NEWS Lady Gaga makes new romance Instagram official Newsdesk Share with :







Lady Gaga has confirmed reports she is dating entrepeneur Michael Polansky by making the romance Instagram official.



The Just Dance hitmaker was spotted kissing a man identified as the Parker Group chief executive and philanthropist on a hotel balcony in Miami, Florida ahead of her pre-Super Bowl performance on Saturday, and she quickly confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Monday.



She shared an image of them embracing as she sits in his lap while on a boat, and in the caption, she wrote, "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!"



However, the singer and actress didn't actually name or tag her new man in the post.



She and Polansky were also spotted holding hands and kissing in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve, but he wasn't identified at the time.



"She's been dating the same guy for over a month. They've been seeing each other since before the holidays and she's crazy about him," a source told E! News. "He's the same guy she spent New Year's with and they had already been seeing each other for a weeks."



Poker Face singer Gaga was previously engaged to her former talent agent, Christian Carino, who she dated from February, 2017 until their split two years later. She was also engaged to actor Taylor Kinney until their split in July, 2016.