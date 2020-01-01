Vanessa Lachey shoots down Jessica Simpson gift boast in awkward interview

Actress Vanessa Lachey isn't letting her husband's ex-wife, Jessica Simpson, get away with mistruths while promoting her memoir, pointing out she never sent the singer a gift.

There was an awkward moment when Vanessa and Nick Lachey sat down for a chat with Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush on Monday (03Feb20), as the couple was asked about Jessica's new book, in which she's largely complimentary about her ex-husband, who is now married to the former MTV host.

At one point Hoda revealed Simpson told her that she and Vanessa are on such good terms, the Lacheys once sent her a gift - a boast the actress quickly shot down.

"I don't even have her address!" Vanessa said.

Nick then quickly stepped in to try and steer the questioning back to the Lacheys' new show, Love is Blind, stating he hadn't read Jessica's book but he wished nothing but the best for his ex.

In the memoir, Open Book, Jessica revealed her marriage to Nick was doomed by their busy careers, but she'll always be thankful for their time together, writing: "We meant a lot to each other and we always will."

Just like her ex, Jessica is now happily married to her second spouse, Eric Johnson. Both she and Nick have three kids from their marriages.

Simpson adds: "I want to be very respectful because I married him for a reason and we were together for seven years for a reason. He has a family now and I would never say anything to disrespect that."