NEWS Meghan Trainor feared she would end up in an asylum with severe depression in 2017 Newsdesk Share with :







Meghan Trainor thought she would end up in an asylum when she suffered with severe depression in 2017.



The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker went through dark times after undergoing vocal cord surgery for a second time the year before, and has admitted she thought she would be "locked away" as she felt like she was "losing [her] mind".



The 26-year-old singer - who married 'Spy Kids' star Daryl Sabara in 2018 - added how seeking help and being "honest" with everyone around her played a major part in her recovery.



Meghan told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre on Sunday column: "I was uneducated about what was happening, so I thought I was losing my mind.



"I was like, 'Right, this is it, this is my mental breakdown, this is happening. I'm going to be locked away for ever in an asylum'.



"I was really scared. But the thing that got me through was asking for help. I was honest and told everyone how I felt.



"I saw a lot of doctors and I crawled out of it. I started writing again, I fell in love - I'm still in love - and got engaged and married.



"I went through life chapters. There were some downs, yeah, but the best highs."



The 'Voice UK' coach previously admitted she fell into "the dark zone of deep thoughts" when she was forced to undergo vocal cord surgery.



Meghan - who went under the knife for the first time in 2015 to have a haemorrhaged vocal cord repaired - worried she'd lose the ability to sing.



She said: "I thought, 'It's over, I'm not going to sing ever again.' I went full dive into the dark zone of deep thoughts."

The 'Dear Future Husband' hitmaker revealed in 2018 that she was seeing a therapist weekly.



However, in January, she revealed she has "crushed" her anxiety.



Meghan said she feels like she is "finally" in a place where she will never experience those negative feelings again.

She said: "I tackled it. I crushed it.



"I'm finally in a place where I don't think that will ever happen again."