NEWS Louis Tomlinson has admitted he 'had to grow up very quickly' when he became a dad Newsdesk Share with :







The former One Direction star has four-year-old son Freddie with Briana Jungwirth and has admitted the "unexpected" pregnancy made him "step up", although he confessed that he can still be a "reckless idiot chav" sometimes. Buy tickets below.



On becoming a dad for the first time, he said: "Yeah, it was unexpected and I had to grow up very quickly. It was another one of them moments - being faced with the reality of a situation and having to step up. It was a very maturing time in my life.



"And, again, I've kind of got between two head spaces. I'm the responsible dad and brother some days and other days I'm still the reckless idiot chav I used to be. I'm still trying to work out a happy medium."



The 28-year-old singer also opened up about his two-year break in his relationship with girlfriend Eleanor Calder in 2015 - during which he became a father - and admitted he was "too immature" for a serious relationship at the time.

He added to The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine: "I think we both agree that we needed [that break]. I was too immature for a relationship of that seriousness. But I had to learn that and be an idiot first.



"A lot of young men won't understand until they have hindsight.



"The responsibility of meeting someone you could spend the rest of your life with at 18 is too much for most immature men.



"I was very immature at that - age and didn't understand the feelings or importance."



The 'Two of Us' hitmaker recently admitted he can see himself marrying Eleanor.



Louis is convinced the 27-year-old model - who he first started dating in 2011 - is the one for him and is thinking about tying the knot with her one day.



The loved-up pair have already been the subject of engagement rumours, and whilst the 'Kill My Mind' singer insisted they weren't true, it isn't something he's ruling out entirely.



When asked about the hearsay, he said: "Yeah I saw some of that. It isn't true, but the luxury with Eleanor is I've known her since before our first single 'What Makes You Beautiful', so she's felt the whole growth of everything.

"As I've got to understand it, she has too, and I have the benefit with her that we've seen it for what it is."



And when pushed to answer whether marriage is a possibility, he added: "One day, yeah, I'd imagine so. If you're asking me if I'm going to marry her? Yes, I think so! And more kids, I'd say so.”



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.