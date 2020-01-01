NEWS Demi Lovato 'blacked out' during her appearance at the Super Bowl Newsdesk Share with :







The 27-year-old singer had the honour of singing the US National Anthem before the flagship NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers kicked off on Sunday (02.02.20) but she doesn't remember anything about her performance.



Speaking backstage shortly afterwards, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don't remember anything! I blacked out. I was so excited."



The 'Cool for the Summer' hitmaker also claimed she's planning to go to Disneyland to celebrate her appearance at the Super Bowl, 10 years after she tweeted about it being her dream to sing 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at an NFL Championship Game.



Asked how she'll mark the occasion, she said: "I'm going to Disneyworld!"



Two hours before the game, Demi had shared her teenage Tweet.



It read: "One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy..."



She captioned the post: "Dreams really do come true y'all."



She also shared a video of herself singing at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.



She captioned the post: "A dream come true 🇺🇸 Thank you for having me today @nfl!! [heart emoji] The #SBLIV visual album is up now and benefits will be going towards @inspirechange (sic)"



The brunette beauty's appearance was announced by the NFL last month, who were "excited" to have her on board for a milestone evening.



They wrote on Twitter: "We are excited to announce @ddlovato will help us culminate our 100th season by singing the National Anthem at #SuperBowl LIV on @FOXTV 2/2! (sic)"