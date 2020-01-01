NEWS Halsey confronted heckler who yelled ex-boyfriend's name throughout pre-Super Bowl concert Newsdesk Share with :







The 25-year-old singer stopped mid-performance during her set at Budweiser's BudXMiami concert at the Nautilus by Arlo Hotel in Miami Beach on Saturday (01.02.20) to hit back at a fan who repeatedly shouted "G-Eazy" - who she dated for nine months before splitting in 2018 - at her.



In a video taken at the event, Halsey is seen on stage saying: "If you say G-Eazy one more f***ing time, I will kick you out this building.



"I will kick your f***ing ass, test me. I will kick your ass out the f***ing club. You're not going to disrespect me like that at my own show."



Halsey couldn't spot the culprit hidden in the crowd so she encouraged the audience to chant: "F**k that guy."



Following the event, the 'You Should Be Sad' hitmaker took to her Instagram Story on Sunday (02.02.20) to address her outburst.



She urged her fans not to let others disrespect them, and to stand up for themselves.



It read: "Don't ever let someone make you feel crazy or unhinged cause ur a woman standing up for yourself.

"Don't tolerate disrespect in the name of being 'nice.' Love u (sic)"



Halsey had been dating English singer/songwriter Yungblud before calling it quits with him in October, and she has vowed not to date other musicians because she enjoys having a partner who is not in the same industry as her.



The 'Without Me' hitmaker is now in a relationship with 'American Horror Story' actor Evan Peters, and she enjoys the fact that they don't talk about work with each other.



She previously said: "I will say that it's good to not date another musician as then your work follows you everywhere.

"Now it's my personal life so I get to go home to somebody that I love and spend time with them, and it not be about work."

