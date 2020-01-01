NEWS Ally Brooke felt like a 'whole new woman' after 'Dancing with the Stars' finale Newsdesk Share with :







The 26-year-old singer came third with her professional partner Sasha Farber on the American ballroom TV show, and since taking part in the competition she has grown in confidence.



Ally also credits the series with getting her in great shape as she lost 10lbs during her time on 'DWTS'.



Speaking to Us Weekly, she said: "Being on 'Dancing with the Stars', it obviously was a crazy schedule and I'm up on my feet for hours and hours, literally dancing my heart out. So that helped to transform my body, and I am in the best shape of my life for sure. And I want to be even better. But I'm so thankful to 'Dancing With the Stars' for so many things that it gave me.



"It gave me the confidence that I needed as a dancer and a performer, and I feel like a whole new woman because of that experience."



The 'Lips Don't Lie' hitmaker plans to use her new found confidence to wow her fans on her 2020 solo tour, and she wants to stick to her workout schedule so she is in the best physical condition on tour.



She added: "I'm definitely going to be singing while I'm dancing and probably going on a treadmill because I want to sound amazing and also give an incredible performance.



"I'm also going to start being on more of a workout schedule, so I'm going to get a trainer and really go all in for this. I'm so excited. It's a big step."



Ally is convinced that 2020 is going to the be the year that her star shines on its own after she was previously a member of Fifth Harmony, the girl band that was put together on Simon Cowell's 'The X Factor US' in 2012 before splitting in 2018.



She said: "It really is my time to shine, to show people who Ally is on the stage as a performer and entertainer.

"I can't wait to make those little footsteps onto the stage and show people what I've got for the entire run."



Since Fifth Harmony disbanded, former members Camila Cabello and Normani Kordei have gone on to have solo success.



