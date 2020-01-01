Louis Tomlinson furious over 'gossipy' questions about grief during TV interview

Louis Tomlinson has vowed never to return to the BBC's Breakfast news show after facing "gossipy" questions about losing his mother.

The singer was expecting his chat with hosts Dan Walker and Louise Minchin on Monday to be about his debut solo album, Walls.

However, Louis also faced a grilling over his relationship with his old bandmates, and his grief over the death of his mother, Johannah, from leukaemia in 2016.

Tweeting about his displeasure after the interview, he wrote: "Defo wont be going on there again Haha! Love to all my fans for always having my back (sic)."

Dan responded by asking Louis what it was that he took exception to, and the star, who also lost his sister Felicite, last year, replied: "I'm lucky enough to have a creative outlet for me to talk about grief this doesn't however give you the right to talk about it for gossip purposes."

The presenter wrote back: "Hi Louis. We were asking you about the song on your new album about your mum. We know it's painful which is why we didn't dwell on it. No intention to upset you or be 'gossipy' about it at all."

The 28-year-old then added: "I was upset that you continued to ask me about my grief. It goes without saying how hard it is to lose both people so close to me. The least I ask is that you respect my decision of not wanting to be asked in interviews about something so painfull (sic)."

The offending moment in the interview seemed to come when Dan and Louise asked a series of questions about Two of Us, his new track about his mum. A frustrated Louis tried to move the conversation on by saying he was "professional" when singing the song.

Louis also accused the presenters of "proper going in" when asked about a "spat" with former bandmate Zayn Malik.

Later in the interview, he also mocked Dan for questioning him about a One Direction reunion, saying, "You've ticked them all off now, you've gone trauma, Zayn, now this one," before commenting that a reunion is "inevitable" at some stage.