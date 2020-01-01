Miley Cyrus: 'Vocal cord surgery has been a gift'

Miley Cyrus is taking time to "really hone her craft" after undergoing vocal cord surgery.

The Wrecking Ball star was hospitalised with tonsillitis back in October, and was advised to have surgery before the year came to a close to resolve a separate issue with her vocal cords, which she had unknowingly battled for years.

Updating fans on her progress in a video on Instagram over the weekend, Miley shared a peek into her post-surgery vocal exercises.

"No No No No No more wall squat vocal rehabilitation exercises! (cool trick get another muscle to fire so your throat is distracted, it takes the pressure off your chords and doing this against a wall also helps keep the chin and neck parallel/ back so you have less strain and pull!)," she wrote alongside the clip, in which she's seen singing while squatting.

According to the 27-year-old, her "cool trick" has helped make her vocal ability even stronger than it was before surgery, as she gushed: "Everything is soooo divine these days and ALWAYS. Sometimes just harder to stay aware of the magic. I'm finding my vocal surgery at the end of last year to be a gift, made me take time to really hone my craft! Watch out!"