Billie Eilish credits homeschooling for career success

Billie Eilish doesn't believe she would have carved a successful career in music if she'd attended a mainstream school.

The Bad Guy singer, along with her brother and collaborator Finneas, was homeschooled by her parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell.

Speaking about the topic in an interview for U.S. Vogue, Billie explained, "If I had (gone to school), I would never have the life I have now.

"The only times I ever wished I could go were so I could f**k around. At times I just wanted to have, like, a locker, and have a school dance that was at my own school, and get to not listen to the teacher and laugh in class. Those were the only things that were interesting to me. And once I realized that, I was like, Oh, I actually don't want to do the school part of school at all."

Billie, who took home an impressive six prizes at the 2020 Grammy Awards last month, added that missing out on the traditional school experience was positive for her, because it also meant she avoided classroom bullies.

However, the 18-year-old insisted children on the street would treat her differently, prompting her to form her own outsider identity.

"It's just a vibe you get. You can tell somebody doesn't like you; of course you can," she added. "I had an entire childhood of that, and now it's interesting, because I'll meet fans where I'm like, if I was in class with you when I was 11, you would have hated me."