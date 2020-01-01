Megadeth rocker Dave Mustaine '100 per cent' cancer-free

Megadeth rocker Dave Mustaine is free from cancer.

The star announced his health crisis last June, but the musicians returned to the stage in Finland last month and, during their concert at the SSE Arena in London, England on Friday, he shared the happy news.

"At first, I thought, 'Am I afraid?'" Mustaine recalled of getting his throat cancer diagnosis, which he was given just as Megadeth was recording their new album. "And then I said, 'No. I'm f**king p**sed.' And we stopped the record, we stopped everything."

The Symphony of Destruction hitmaker revealed that he underwent 51 radiation treatments and nine chemotherapy treatments after his diagnosis. And he went on to note just how important prayer was for him during his health battle.

"I know a lot of you guys know that I pray," the 58-year-old told the crowd. "I say that in (Megadeth's) Peace Sells. I pray every day. I say that in the song. I've said it since the second record. But I thought about you guys every day, too. And I thought about my family. And I got this power from you guys. And I just kept thinking about it.

"And on October 16th, I went to go see the doctor, and he said, 'You're 100 per cent free of cancer'."

Megadeth's tour of Europe will continue through February. Although there haven't been any updates on their as-yet-untitled 16th album, a new book about the band's seminal 1990 album Rust in Peace, titled Building the Perfect Beast, and co-written by Mustaine and Joel Selvin, is set to be released on 8 September.