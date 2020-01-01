NEWS The Black Crowes are bringing their reunion tour to the UK Newsdesk Share with :







Brothers Chris and Rich Robinson - who haven't performed live since 2013 - are set to hit the road for the 30th anniversary of their debut album 'Shake Your Money Maker' anniversary tour. Buy tickets below.



Rich said: "First and foremost, I'm really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift.



"To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could've never fathomed."



The group last played in the UK together in 2013 when they vowed to never play or speak together again.



However, they have confirmed a run across the UK and Europe for later this year, and Chris is excited to be back on stage with his sibling.



He added: "I'm thrilled & blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we've made & bringing our lives together full circle. Long live Rock n' Roll & The Black Crowes!"



The run kicks off on October 10 at Dublin's 3Arena, followed by dates at the O2 Academy Brixton in London, the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena and a night at the Apollo in Manchester.



The UK stint continues with a night at the Motorpoint in Cardiff on October 23, and the Black Crowes will bring that leg of the tour to an end the following night at the First Direct arena in Leeds.



The band will then hit mainland Europe for a run of 10 shows, finishing with a performance at Lisbon's Campo Pequeno.



When they confirmed their reunion last year, the duo acknowledged their rocky history but insisted those days are over.



Rich previously said: "No one is here to be a d**k. We love this music. We're musicians. We're brothers. We love each other. We love this opportunity ... Changing the context with Chris and I and all new people is a much healthier place for us."



The Black Crowes UK tour dates:



October 10 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

October 12 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

October 15 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro

October 16 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

October 20 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

October 23 - Cardiff, UK - Motorpoint Cardiff

October 24 -Leeds, UK - First Direct Leeds



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.