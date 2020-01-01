NEWS Matty Healy is playing a solo acoustic show for the bushfire relief effort Newsdesk Share with :







The 1975 frontman is set to headline a special unplugged fundraiser at the Metro Theatre in Sydney on Tuesday (04.02.20) during the band's ongoing tour Down Under.



The 30-year-old singer will top the bill - which also features Ruel, Mansionair, E^ST and KUČKA - with all proceeds being donated to organisations Firesticks and WIRES.



In announcement online, organisers Secret Sounds wrote: "With Australia still in the grips of the most severe bushfire season to date, the scale of devastation is becoming evident.



"Throughout this extremely difficult time, we have seen the arts community go above and beyond, doing whatever is possible to help those in need.



"Matty, Ruel, Mansionair, E^ST and KUČKA ask you to join them to support an exceptionally worthy cause, giving back to the organisations that will help to re-build people's lives and the environment."



The special acoustic solo comes after Matty was recently hospitalised - prompting the band to cancel a performance in Brisbane - although he has since taken to Twitter in a bid to calm the fears of his fans.



He wrote: "Guys thank you for all your lovely wishes :) I am alive and well s**t just got way too vibey I'm still taking it easy but I'll see you tonight for maybe quite a calm set which could be nice anyway!! (sic)"



The band originally revealed news of Matt's health issues in a statement issued via their official Twitter account.

They said: "We hope to be back on track for tomorrow's show in Sydney. Thanks in advance for everyone's understanding and apologies for the lateness of this announcement. We are all devastated to miss tonight's show but have to put Matty's welfare first X (sic)"