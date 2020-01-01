NEWS Blossoms on track for second UK Number 1 album with Foolish Loving Spaces Newsdesk Share with :







Blossoms’ third album Foolish Loving Spaces could become their second Number 1 this Friday.



The group from Stockport lead this week’s Official Chart Update, ahead of their closest competition by just shy of 8,000 chart sales. Based on sales from across the weekend, Foolish Loving Spaces has the most CD and vinyl sales so far this week.



Blossoms’ self-titled debut topped the Official Albums Chart in August 2016, while follow-up Cool Like You peaked at Number 4 in May 2018.



One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson is currently at Number 2 with his debut album Walls, while last week’s chart-topper Big Conspiracy by J Hus slips four places to Number 5.



In at 12 is Liam Gallagher’s Acoustic Sessions EP, the most downloaded release of the past three days, ahead of Marc Almond’s 24th studio album Chaos and a Dancing Star at 13 and The Unraveling by Georgian Americana group Drive-By Truckers at 14.



US singer-songwriter and The Voice UK coach Meghan Trainor is currently placed at 23 with her third album Treat Myself; electronic act Squarepusher could collect his first Top 40 with Be Up A Hello at 24, US popstar Kesha is driving to a third Top 40 album with her fourth collection High Road at 27; and Darkness Brings The Wonders Home by folk/rock duo Smoke Fairies opens at Number 30.



Finally, Neneh Cherry’s debut album Raw Like Sushi could return to the Top 40 for the first time in nearly 30 years following an anniversary reissue, currently at Number 35. The album, which features Top 10 hits Buffalo Stance and Manchild, debuted at Number 2 in 1989.