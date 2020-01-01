Demi Lovato thrilled to nail U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl

Demi Lovato "doesn't remember anything" from her performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

The 27-year-old belted out The Star-Spangled Banner ahead of the game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

But while speaking to Entertainment Tonight after the event, Demi confessed she "blacked out" during the song.

"I don't remember anything! I blacked out," she smiled. "I was so excited."

Demi also reacted to a tweet she posted a decade ago, manifesting her dream of one day singing at a National Football League (NFL) Championship Game, writing: "Dreams really do come true y'all."

The star's performance was met with controversy, after Beyonce and JAY-Z hit headlines for deciding to stay seated while she performed the song, in an apparent statement echoing the protests of athletes such as Colin Kaepernick, who famously "took a knee" as means of calling attention to racial injustice in the nation.

Neither Beyonce nor Jay has commented on the move.

Demi's performance at the game came one week after she returned to the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards with her emotional new song Anyone, marking her first major performance since her suspected overdose in July 2018.