Jennifer Lopez and Shakira celebrate 'epic' Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira both took to Twitter to celebrate after their performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday night was praised by fans around the world.



The pair co-headlined the hotly anticipated show, which saw them perform some of their biggest hits in an array of sexy outfits, accompanied by stunning choreography.



Following the spectacle, which earned them compliments from their celebrity friends and fans alike, both Jennifer and Shakira responded on their social media pages.



"Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined," Jennifer, 50, tweeted, alongside a video of her much-talked-about pole dance from the performance. "I love you guys so much #SBLIV #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime."



Meanwhile, Shakira, who turned 43 on Sunday, tweeted: "The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for. We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn't have done it without all of you!"



She also thanked her fellow headliner, tweeting: "Thank you @jlo for a night that shows how much Latinos have to offer! #SuperBowl #PepsiHalftime."