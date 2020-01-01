NEWS Radiohead are taking a 'year away' from making music together Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Street Spirit' band's drummer Philip Selway has opened up about the group's immediate future and confirmed they are having a break in 2020 to focus on other projects.



Speaking to NME magazine, he said: "There are always conversations going on, but we've always got other projects going on.



"This is kind of a year away from Radiohead, but we will pick that up again."



However, Philip wouldn't be drawn on any specific timeline the band - whose most recent album was 2016's 'A Moon Shaped Pool' - getting back together to work on new material.



Asked if they'd return in 2021, he teased: "We'll see. We're talking."



Last year, the 'Paranoid Android' group - completed by Colin and Jonny Greenwood, Ed O'Brien and frontman Thom Yorke - started giving fans access an archive of their vast material with the revamp of their official website.



Fans can create their own library card and membership number which allows them to access a curated and organised archive of the band's back catalogue and a selection of artefacts associated with each album.



They tweeted at the time: "Radiohead.com has always been infuriatingly uninformative and unpredictable. We have now, predictably, made it incredibly informative."



The band's entire discography is also available on YouTube, from their 1993 album 'Pablo Honey' through to 2016's 'A Moon Shaped Pool'.



They have not released an album in four years and Jonny previously said there are no plans in place for new music at the moment.



He said: "I don't know what we're doing. We don't tour until we've got new music and new music doesn't happen until we get together and that doesn't happen until everyone's free."