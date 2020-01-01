NEWS JAY-Z turned down Super Bowl Halftime Show offer over Kanye West and Rihanna request Newsdesk Share with :







JAY-Z rejected an invitation to headline a previous Super Bowl Halftime Show after National Football League (NFL) bosses wanted him to guarantee guest appearances by Kanye West and Rihanna.



In a new interview with The New York Times, the rap mogul revealed he had come close to signing on to take centre stage for the big game earlier in his career, but he backed out of negotiations after officials reportedly pressured him to bring his Run This Town collaborators.



"Of course, I would have (accepted the gig)," Jay told the publication. "But I said, 'No, you get me.' That is not how you go about it, telling someone that they're going to do the Halftime Show contingent on who they bring. I said forget it. It was a principle thing."



The 50-year-old didn’t share the year he was approached, but Run This Town was released back in 2009.

His superstar wife Beyonce later headlined the 2013 entertainment and returned to join Coldplay and Bruno Mars onstage at the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show in 2016.



Jay has since gone into business with executives at the NFL to serve as their live music entertainment strategist. He co-produced the Halftime Show starring Shakira and Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Florida on Sunday night.



The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the game.