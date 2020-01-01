Shakira and Jennifer Lopez shut down Super Bowl with hip-shaking Halftime Show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were at the top of their games on Sunday (02Feb20) as they delivered a high-energy, hits-packed joint performance for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The Colombian superstar kicked off the mid-game entertainment at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida with She Wolf as she took centre stage with a crew of female dancers dressed in sparkly red ensembles.

The belly dancing beauty ran through her tracks Empire and Whenever, Wherever, before reggaeton singer Bad Bunny joined Shakira for a rendition of his Cardi B collaboration I Like It, and her smash hit Chantaje.

She wrapped the first part of her set with Hips Don't Lie, before making way for J.Lo, who made her grand entrance atop a makeshift Empire State Building, a nod to her hometown of New York City, as she launched into Jenny from the Block, followed by Ain't It Funny and a foot-stomping version of Get Right.

Lopez then displayed the pole-dancing skills she had perfected for her stripper movie Hustlers as she writhed about on a pole for Waiting For Tonight, while J Balvin made a special appearance for Love Don't Cost a Thing and his track, Mi Gente.

J.Lo, who showed her Latin pride by donning a colourful wrap emblazoned with the U.S. flag on one side and the flag of her family's native Puerto Rico on the other, also shared the spotlight with her 11-year-old daughter Emme, who wowed with her vocals on a slowed-down version of Let's Get Loud.

Emme led a group of children dressed in all white as yellow and purple lights displayed a large cross in tribute to tragic Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on 26 January (20).

Shakira reappeared onstage to pick up the pace for the finale as they transitioned into her song Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), and danced alongside Lopez as they brought the stunning set to a spectacular end.

The performance won the two Latinas high praise from their celebrity friends and fans online, with 2017's Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner Lady Gaga leading the applause.

"@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!!" Gaga gushed. "What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time. Such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!! Love you beautiful sexy talented women".

"BEST SUPER BOWL PERFORMANCE OF ALL TIME... WOWOWOWOWOW (sic)," exclaimed singer Ally Brooke. "This is what history looks like. This is what inspiration looks like. This is what Latina looks like".

Kim Kardashian posted, "Wow those two beauties really killed it!!!!!!," as Pink wrote, "Yes! Halftime was JOY!!!!!!!!! Yes!!!!! @shakira @JLo everything that's yes".

"I could watch Shakira + JLo perform this halftime show forever. #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLIV," tweeted actress Olivia Munn, and country star Keith Urban hailed the pair, adding, "ALRIGHT!!!!!! now THAT was a GLOBAL Super Bowl halftime performance!!!!!! STUNNING- WE LOOOOOOOOVED IT (sic)! CONGRATS @JLo, @shakira and the whole ensemble AND CREW !!!!!! -KU #SuperBowlLIV".

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs were tied 10-10 at halftime.