Taylor Swift sends 'massive hug' to Nikki Glaser after body shaming apology

Taylor Swift has warmly accepted a heartfelt apology from comedienne Nikki Glaser after her criticism of the pop superstar's "too skinny" figure was featured in the singer's new documentary.

In Miss Americana, the slender Shake It Off hitmaker confesses she used to struggle with a secret eating disorder, and would "starve a little bit" whenever she read comments about her weight online.

The big reveal is made following a montage of clips from various interviews and TV segments featuring criticism of Swift over the course of her career, including one body shaming quip from Glaser, who joked about how the 30 year old is "too skinny" and mocked her "model friends".

The soundbite actually featured in the Netflix film's trailer, and as the documentary launched on Friday (31Jan20), Glaser took to Instagram to share her remorse about the snarky comments she made five years ago, insisting she is actually a big fan of Swift.

Alongside a photo of herself rocking a T-shirt from the singer's merchandise collection to promote her 2012 album Red, Glaser wrote, "I love Taylor Swift. Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of a**hats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year.

"It's insanely ironic because anyone who knows me knows I'm obnoxiously obsessed with her and her music."

Addressing her remarks about Swift's frame, Glaser shares, "This quote should be used as an example of 'projection' in PSYCH101 textbooks. If you're familiar with my 'work' at all, you know I talk openly about battling some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years. I was probably 'feeling fat' that day and was jealous.

"Also, I've had people say the same s**t about me being too skinny before and know how terrible it feels to hear that when you're struggling. And I was only bothered by her model friends because I'd like to be her friend and I'm not a model. I really have no need to post this other than to apologize to someone who seriously means SO much to me."

Glaser's candid post was brought to Swift's attention, and she quickly responded to the funnywoman's sincerity with a few kind words of her own.

"Wow. I appreciate this so much and one of the major themes about the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves," Swift commented.

"I'm so sorry to hear that you've struggled with some of the same things I've struggled with. Sending a massive hug."