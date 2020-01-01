NEWS Grimes pleads for pregnancy advice after admitting she's 'woefully ill prepared' Newsdesk Share with :







Mum-to-be Grimes reached out on social media for some much-needed pregnancy advice.



The Genesis singer confirmed she was expecting her first child last month, and went online on Friday for advice on "how to cope" with the pressures of pregnancy.



"Wow I’m starting to feel bad haha... how do y’all cope with working and having a baby?? I’m sorry I haven’t been promoting my album properly or on social media more," she wrote on Twitter alongside a snap of herself. "This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal."



The singer added she had some "complications" in her pregnancy early on, and is starting to "hurt everywhere" at 25 weeks along.



"What were yalls (sic) experience w (with) this stuff like?" she asked. "I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be. I just didn’t rly understand what I was getting into. It’s been good too, but it makes working a lot harder."



Grimes, real name Claire Elise Boucher, continued: "Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. Im also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha. But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here."



It's believed Grimes' baby's father is Tesla co-founder Elon Musk, and he cryptically commented on her post: "x is y."



Musk is already a father-of-five with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, whom he divorced in 2008 after eight years of marriage.