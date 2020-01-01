Usher pays tribute to Kobe Bryant as Los Angeles Lakers play first game since his death

Usher sung a stunning tribute to honour Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant as the team returned to the court on Friday to play their first game since their former teammate lost his life in a helicopter crash last Sunday.

The NBA (National Basketball Association) player was one of nine people killed in the incident - alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who was also a talented basketball player.

Following the shock news, tributes have poured in for the sportsman, and as his former team resumed business on Friday, after cancelling a planned game earlier this week, they made sure to honour their pal.

For the match against the Portland Trail Blazers, every seat inside Los Angeles' Staples Center was covered with a shirt featuring one of Kobe‘s numbers – 8 and 24 – and two chairs on the players’ row of chairs were adorned with his and his late daughter's jerseys.

While warming up for the game, the team wore Kobe's jersey, and Usher made an appearance, dedicating a rendition of gospel classic Amazing Grace to his memory.

Kobe‘s initials KB were also placed on the edge of the court and his numbers were written out in flower petals.

Following news of Kobe's death, Usher led the stars campaigning for the NBA to change its logo to honour the five-time NBA champion writing: “Couldn’t be a better time or all around athlete and person for it #changethelogo.”

Meanwhile, his ex-teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis honoured their late pal with new tattoos. LeBron got a snake in reference to Kobe's Black Mamba nickname, with the words "Mamba 4 Life" on his left thigh, with Anthony opting for a similar design.