Harry Styles' pre-Super Bowl gig evacuated over storm fears

Harry Styles' concert on Friday was axed after officials warned "a severe storm (is) on the way".

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker was due to perform at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LIV Party, ahead of Sunday's big game, but the 25-year-old singer sent a message to fans after the fire department evacuated the premises because of the incoming storm.

“To those of you here in Miami, I was told there’s a severe storm on the way,” Harry tweeted. “The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe.”

He added: “I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry. I love you all. H.”

The city had been hit with severe weather warnings in the days leading up to the gig, and reports had forecasted heavy rains for up to two hours in the area.

The disappointing news comes after the former One Direction star thrilled fans at Lizzo's pre-Super Bowl show on Thursday, when he joined the singer onstage for a collaboration on her hit Juice.

Harry surprised fans when he walked out on stage during the Grammy winner's set at the SiriusXM and Pandora’s concert series, after he performed the track for his BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge set in December.

"I just think she’s amazing; she’s one of the most exciting artists working now for sure," the Adore You hitmaker told Radio 1. "She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves."