NEWS The Weeknd set to claim his first UK Number 1 single







The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights is on course to claim this week’s Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, currently up one place to 1, knocking last week’s chart-topper Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi to 2.



If Blinding Lights holds on, it’ll be the Canadian singer’s first chart-topper in the UK. His previous best was 2016’s Number 2-peaking Starboy.



Dua Lipa is flexing in a big way this week: her new single Physical looks like it’ll be the highest new entry on Friday’s Official Singles Chart, currently at 11, while previous single Don’t Start Now is at 4.



YouTuber and boxing champion KSI is on track to land his third UK Top 40 single; new release Wake Up Call ft. US rapper Trippie Redd starts at 16.

