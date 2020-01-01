NEWS Louis Tomlinson loves listening to One Direction when he's drunk Newsdesk Share with :







The 28-year-old singer/songwriter has just released his first solo album 'Walls' but admitted he still gets nostalgic for his time in the boyband with Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Niall Horan.



He told Billboard: "I'm not going to lie, I probably have two or three moments a year, and it'll just happen - normally after being drunk. We'll get back to the house and have bit of a One Direction marathon.



"I have to be a bit drunk, because otherwise I think it's a bit naff. But if I've had a few drinks, I love reminiscing on the songs, thinking about when they were written and stuff like that."



And Louis revealed that 'Clouds' from the band's 2014 album 'Four' always gives him goosebumps.



He explained: "We opened the tour with it and - I've got goosebumps now - every time I hear that song, it takes me back to that stadium tour."



Meanwhile, Louis' 'Walls' topped the worldwide iTunes album chart after its release on Friday (31.01.20) and hit the top spot in 47 countries worldwide and Louis took to Twitter to share that he was "blown away".



He also said: "Thank you so much for the support so far on the album. You're all incredible! Your support blows my mind."



While Louis' solo career is off to a great start, he admitted that taking to the stage without his bandmates has taken some getting used to.



He told MTV: "I noticed the space. All of a sudden, I've got to cover loads of the f**king stage, so that took me a second."



