Elles Bailey wins UK Song of the Year!

‘A Little Piece of Heaven’ Lives Up to Its Name

Elles Bailey, whose infectious song ‘Little Piece of Heaven’ has just won a major award at the UK Americana Awards 2020.

The win heralds another year of creative effort, inspiration and achievement - in the studio and out on the road touring. Never one to rest on her laurels, this self-confessed ‘rolling stone’, ever committed to live performance, will soon be rolling out her headline Spring tour and releases a new acoustic single of her hit ‘Medicine Man’. TODAY



‘Little Piece of Heaven’ (which Elles co-wrote with the great Bobby Wood and Dan Auerbach) won UK Song of the Year at the prestigious UK Americana Awards 2020, run by the Americana Music Association.

The 5th Annual UK Americana Awards - rightly seen as the jewel in the crown of AmericanaFestUK -was compered by the legendary Bob Harris OBE. Elles performed her nominated song, live, alongside a cavalcade of incredible artists and talent from the US and the UK: nominees and recipients of the glitzy 2020 awards.

‘Little Piece of Heaven’ was judged UK Song of the Year, with Loz Guest ( Americana expert from Planet Rock) and Nigel Adams MP (Minister of Media & Creative Industries) presenting the award.



Elles could not be more be more delighted and says, “Two years ago I sat in the Gods at The Hackney Empire watching the awards and I thought to myself: one day I want to be playing on that AMA stage. Performing at the Troxy, in front of this wonderful community, has been the most incredible experience and to come away with Song of the Year — I’m utterly stunned! There were so many incredible people involved in the making and releasing of the record — I’m so grateful to you all. I do need to give a special HUGE shout-out to Dan Auerbach and Bobby Wood, my co-writers. I am in awe of your genius — thank you for helping me bring this song to life!”



Elles has also been nominated for three UK Blues Awards Best Artist, Best Band & Album of The Year for her brilliant, chart-topping sophomore album ‘Road I Call Home’, adding to her already impressive array of nominations, awards and accolades.



Photo credit Chris Harvey



