Meghan Trainor stunned by Dr. Phil's Carpool Karaoke cameo

Meghan Trainor feared she would "throw up" in excitement after TV doctor Phil McGraw crashed her appearance on Carpool Karaoke.

The All About That Bass hitmaker was belting out her songs with comedian James Corden for the musical segment of Thursday night's The Late Late Show when Dr. Phil climbed into the backseat of their car, much to Trainor's surprise.

The thrilled singer, who had just confessed to watching the self-help guru's show on YouTube every morning, squealed at the sight of the TV medic, and said, "I'm gonna throw up! I'm so excited! Your teeth look so good."

His presence inspired Trainor to share a little about the mental health struggles she overcame following her second operation for vocal cord issues in 2017.

"I wrote an album called Treat Myself because I went through panic disorder," she explained. "I was in the red zone of anxiety, where it was giving me hot flashes. Two years later I'm slaying (killing it). But I was uneducated about what anxiety could do to your body."

Praising the 26-year-old for opening up so publicly about her personal troubles, Dr. Phil replied, "Isn't it great that you're willing to talk about it? There's a lot of people who go through this and go, 'Oh, no, I got a stigma, I don't want to talk about it.'

"But when you talk about it, you have no idea how many millions of people will say, 'Well if she can talk about it, I can talk about it.' When you talk about it, it gives it a face, it gives it a voice."