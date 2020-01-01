NEWS Offset throws punches at Miami club-goer Newsdesk Share with :







Offset caused a scene at a strip club in Miami, Florida early on Friday by allegedly punching a club-goer for spraying his wife Cardi B with Champagne.



The hip-hop couple had been partying onstage at the Booby Trap On the River venue when one guy appeared to lose control of his drink, with the bubbly flying in the stars' direction.



The booze got Cardi wet, and in video footage obtained by TMZ, she can be seen expressing her disdain, prompting Offset to scour the crowd for the perpetrator.



He then seemingly spots the culprit and launches himself at the man from the stage, throwing punches until security guards intervene and separate the pair.



It's not clear if police were called over the altercation, but Offset and Cardi, who had performed a pre-Super Bowl set at LIV nightclub on Thursday, made a quick exit after the clash.



The news emerges a day after the Migos member was briefly detained by cops in Los Angeles following reports of an armed man at The Grove shopping centre.



Offset was released without charge, while two members of his entourage were booked on weapons charges.



He and Cardi, who share one-year-old daughter Kulture, have yet to directly comment on the strip club brawl, but the Bodak Yellow hitmaker hinted at the turn of events as she shared a snap of her pink and black snakeskin print mini dress on Instagram on Friday afternoon.



"Last night was WILD," she captioned the shot.