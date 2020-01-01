Mase accuses Diddy of hypocrisy over pre-Grammys speech

Mase has accused former collaborator Sean 'Diddy' Combs of hypocrisy following the music mogul's controversial speech ahead of this year's Grammy Awards.

Combs urged event bosses to respect black music and artists in a 50-minute speech at the Clive Davis pre-ceremony gala last weekend, but Mase has taken issue with his motivational speech, alleging he doesn't live up to his own words.

Mase, who was signed to Diddy's Bad Boy Entertainment label in the 1990s, claims he deserves the money and respect Combs implored others to display.

"I heard u (sic) loud and clear when u said that u are now for the artist and to that, my response is if u want to see change you can make a change today by starting with yourself," the 44-year-old hip hop star wrote on Instagram on Friday.

"For example, u still got my publishing (rights) from 24 years ago in which u gave me $20k... I would be forced to still perform to not look crazy when I was getting peanuts and the robbery would continue."

Feel So Good hitmaker Mase, real name Mason Betha, also revealed he offered Diddy $2 million (£1.5 million) "just a few days ago" to acquire the rights to his music catalogue, but was denied the opportunity.

"You bought it (my music) for about 20k & I offered you 2m in cash. This is not black excellence at all," he added. "When our own race is enslaving us. If it's about us owning, it can't be about us owning each other. No More Hiding Behind 'Love'. U CHANGED? GIVE THE ARTIST BACK THEIR $$$. So they can take care of their families (sic)."

Diddy has yet to respond to Mase's claims.