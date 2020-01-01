NEWS Meghan Trainor fell in love with her husband as he serenaded her at a karaoke evening Newsdesk Share with :







The 26-year-old singer tied the knot with the ‘Spy Kids’ actor in 2018, and said she knew she wanted to marry him when they went on a date to a karaoke bar and he sang Sir Elton John’s romantic hit ‘Your Song’ to her. Buy tickets below.



She confessed: “We went to karaoke and he sang ‘Your Song’ by Elton John in my face, to me. He’s something else. I’ve never met anyone like him. And I was like, ‘I’m gonna marry you’.”



The romantic outing came as part of their very first date, which was a double date with their mutual friend Chloe Grace Moretz - who set them up - and her then-boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham.



Asked how Meghan met Daryl, she said: “Our friend Chloe Grace Moretz, she set me up on like a modern day blind date. We were hanging out and then I was like ‘Dude I’m just trying to find a nice guy’, and she was like ‘One of my best friends is the nicest guy I know’, and I was like ‘Okay, hook it up’.



“We went on a double date and we went bowling. Brooklyn came to me and was like ‘You should kiss him’. And I was like, ‘Guys let me kiss him on my own time’. I looked at my security guard and was like ‘Begone’, and that’s what gave Daryl the cue of like, ‘Oh it’s going down’.”



The ‘NO’ hitmaker loves married life, and thinks everyone should tie the knot.



Speaking during an appearance on James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’, she said: “[Being married] is so fun, and I recommend it to everyone. It’s so good.”



