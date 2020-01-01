NEWS Taylor Swift is 'definitely' not ready for children yet Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Lover' hitmaker - who is dating actor Joe Alwyn - admits there are times when she feels like she's "57-years-old" but she doesn't feel ready to do "all this grown up stuff". Buy tickets below.



She said: "There's a part of me that feels like I'm 57 but then there's a part of me that's like definitely not ready to have kids, definitely not ready for all this grown up stuff. I kind of don't really have the luxury of figuring stuff out because my life is planned two years ahead of time."



However, when the 30-year-old singer does become a mother one day, Taylor's best pal thinks she will be an "excellent" one.



When best friend Abigail Anderson tells her "I think you would be an excellent mother, no questions", she added: "Thanks."



During her documentary, Taylor also opened up about her relationship with Joe and their "normal balanced grounded life" together.



Speaking in her Netflix documentary, 'Miss Americana', she added: "I also was falling in love with someone who had a really wonderfully normal balanced grounded life.



"And we decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private. It was happiness without anyone else's input. We were happy."



Taylor previously revealed she is taking a more healthier outlook on life.



Speaking ahead of her 30th birthday, she said: "I'm really excited about it. I've heard really good things about your thirties. Feeling a bit more secure ... a bit. One thing going into my thirties that I'm really stoked about is I now can really recognise and diagnose toxic messages being sent to me by society, by culture about my body. I'm a woman, I'm not a coat hanger. I need to feel healthy in my life, and I need to take pleasure in food, and I need to not use my body as an exercise of control when I feel out of control in my life."



Search and buy tickets safely and securely below.