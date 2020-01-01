Republican senator reaches out to Taylor Swift over documentary comment

Republican senator Marsha Blackburn has reached out to Taylor Swift after getting slammed in her Miss Americana documentary.

The ME! singer's new programme debuted on Netflix on Friday, and features a less-than-favourable mention of Blackburn and her views - prompting the politician to issue a conciliatory statement, suggesting she and Swift find some common ground.

"Taylor is an exceptionally gifted artist and songwriter, and Nashville is fortunate to be the centre of her creative universe," she said, reported Variety. "While there are policy issues on which we may always disagree, we do agree on the need to throw the entertainment community's collective influence behind legislation protecting songwriters, musicians, and artists from censorship, copyright theft, and profiteering."

Blackburn continued: "The Music Modernisation Act was a huge win for creators, and the BOTS Act for fans. Growing support behind the AM-FM Act will close loopholes blocking compensation for radio play.

"I welcome any further opportunities to work with Tennessee's and the nation's creative communities to protect intellectual property and ensure appropriate compensation for their creations. On that note, I wish Taylor the best - she's earned it."

Swift has been vocal in recent years regarding her political persuasion, supporting of former Democratic Party presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2018 midterm election, and urging fans to vote for the Democratic Party in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.