The Psychedelic Furs return with first album in almost 30 years







The hugely influential post punk band - who haven't released a record since 1991's 'World Outside' - will be releasing their eighth studio LP 'Made of Rain' on May 1.



To celebrate the new album, the band - led by brothers Richard and Tim Butler - will be performing a special show at London's Royal Albert Hall on May 14.



Tickets for the show will be available through an exclusive presale for fans pre-ordering the record through the group's official store, with general sale launching next Friday (07.02.20).



The upcoming collection will be available on Gatefold double 12" vinyl, CD, cassette and digital download, while the official store has bundles with exclusive and signed items.



Psychedelic Furs - completed by Mars Williams, Paul Garisto, Amanda Kramer and Rich Good - have inspired countless acts over the years, with the likes of The Killers, REM and Foo Fighters all praising the new wave legends in the past.



While Richard doesn't always see where the influence has come from, he's grateful for the kind words.



He said: "I'm aware of the fact that people cite us an influence, though I don't often recognise it in their music.



"It's gratifying of course, as it is that there's still an interested and enthusiastic audience for us. That's an honour."

The announcement comes after the band teased something big on social media, and unveiled new single 'Don't Believe'.



In a simple Instagram post alongside a clip from the track, the band wrote: "THIS IS IT!. Our new album 'Made Of Rain' releases 1st May. Pre-order & listen to the first single 'Don't Believe' now!"