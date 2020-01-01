Lewis Capaldi claims second Number 1 with 'Before You Go'

Congratulations to Lewis Capaldi, who lands his second Official Singles Chart Number 1 with Before You Go.The Scottish singer-songwriter is just back from the Grammys, where first chart-topper Someone You Loved was nominated for Song of the Year, and now Before You Go leaps back up the chart four places to secure the top spot, with almost 66,000 combined sales – 13,000 of which came from physical copies of the single.In a hilarious exclusive video for OfficialCharts.com, Lewis imagines the speech he might have had to give if he hadn't actually made it to Number 1, but he starts off with the good news:"It’s so nice to get another one in the bag, second Number 1 for my song Before You Go and it means the world so thank you so much if you went and bought it," he says. "Obviously becoming Number 1 is absolutely everything to me and I would be disgusted if I had the Number 2 spot, it would be gross, so yeah I’m so glad I’m not that guy, and if I did I don’t know what I would do, I would probably go home, cry into my hands and just have an awful, awful time, so thank you so much."Despite leading the chart at various points during the week, The Weeknd's Blinding Lights settles for runner-up position, climbing two slots to Number 2, and following her huge haul at the Grammys, Billie Eilish returns to the Top 10 with Everything I Wanted, rising three to Number 8.J Hus scores three new entries in this week's Top 40 after the release of his chart-topping album Big Conspiracy: first up – and this week's highest new entry – is Play Play featuring Burna Boy at 11; the album's title track, featuring iceè tgm, who may or may not be his sister, is new at 19; and Repeat, featuring Koffee, is in at 21.Remainer anthem Ode To Joy clinches the UK’s most downloaded track of the week.Following an online anti-Brexit campaign championed by opponents to Britain's departure from the European Union, Andre Rieu's version of Beethoven's Ode To Joy, with the Johann Strauss Orchestra, is confirmed by the Official Charts Company as the UK’s most downloaded track of the week. Ode To Joy lands straight in at Number 1 on the Official Download Chart, and earns a new entry at Number 30 on the main Official Singles Chart.A similar campaign was launched for a pro-Brexit song, Dominic Frisby's 17 Million F**k Offs, but the track missed the Top 40, stalling at 43.Rounding things off, masked London rapper M Huncho lands a third Top 40 as Pee Pee starts at Number 32, and Brooklyn rapper Saint Jhn scores his first ever UK Top 40 – Roses leaps 15 slots to Number 40.