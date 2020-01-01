Shania Twain reflects on 'beautifully twisted' relationship with husband

Shania Twain has opened up about her "beautifully twisted" relationship with husband Frederic Thiebaud, after the pair fell in love following their respective spouses' affair.

The Man! I Feel Like a Woman singer was left heartbroken in 2008 when she discovered her then-husband Robert 'Mutt' Lange had been cheating on her with her married assistant Marie-Anne Thiebaud.

Swiss businessman Frederic was also devastated by his wife Marie-Anne's infidelity, but the pair supported each other through the betrayal and ended up falling in love in 2009 and marrying in 2011.

Reflecting on their unusual path to love in an interview with AARP Magazine, Shania smiled: "It's twisted... But so beautifully twisted."

Before she found love with Frederic, Shania went through a dark period after Mutt cheated on her, and admitted: "There were days I didn't really care if tomorrow came.

"(But) survival is everything. I was in quicksand. I panicked like everybody does, but I didn't surrender. I found a way out."