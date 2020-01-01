Billie Eilish pleads with pranksters to stop impersonating her in YouTube videos

Billie Eilish has made an impassioned plea to a number of "disrespectful" YouTube pranksters to stop impersonating her in their videos.

The Bad Guy singer took to her Instagram Stories to respond after being made aware of the videos, which show women dressed in outfits similar to hers pretending to be the Grammy Award-winning star to prank random people.

Alongside a screenshot from one of the videos, Billie wrote: "Please stop doing this s**t. It is not safe for you and it is mean to people who don't know any better."

She also slammed the clothing that some of the pranksters had chosen to impersonate her by wearing, specifically a pair of grey knee-high socks.

"Also soooo disrespectful that you'd go out pretending to be me wearing THIS," she wrote over a close-up of the offending socks.

After Billie's post, many of her fans targeted Jordan Matter, who was responsible for the video the star specifically referenced. And amid the backlash, Jordan insisted he had "no intention" of disrespecting the singer.

Sharing a picture of the Billie impersonator, who is also an acrobat, doing an aerial flip, Jordan wrote: "Hello everyone. You've been commenting on the video shoot I did yesterday, and I'd like to respond. I gathered a crowd and had an acrobat pretending to be Billie do a huge cheer flip, which revealed it was not Billie. I had absolutely no intention of disrespecting Billie. I'm a big fan, like everyone else.

"I've never done a celebrity impersonation video before, but they're pretty common so I thought it would be fun to add my own acrobatic twist. I felt it was completely harmless since at no time in the video are we pretending that she is actually Billie."

Jordan concluded by saying he's "reached out directly to Billie" and "apologised".