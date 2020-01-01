Ashley Roberts and Giovanni Pernice split

Ashley Roberts has called time on her relationship with her dancer beau Giovanni Pernice.

The couple has been dating for just over a year, after meeting on the 2018 series of British ballroom dancing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing, on which Ashley was a contestant and Giovanni was a professional.

However, the dancer has now announced they have parted ways.

"@ImAshleyRoberts and I have made the decision to separate as a couple. We remain friends and wish each other well for the future," Giovanni wrote on Twitter, with a similar note also shared to his Instagram Stories.

Despite insisting they have parted on good terms, both stars have culled their Instagram accounts, meaning no pictures of the couple feature on either of their pages any longer.

While Ashley has yet to comment on the separation, she was spotted enjoying a night out with her Pussycat Dolls bandmates Carmit Bachar, Kimberly Wyatt, Nicole Scherzinger and Jessica Sutta in London when Giovanni made the announcement. The group is gearing up to release new single React and head out on the Unfinished Business Tour.

The split comes just a month after the couple spent Christmas together with Ashley's family in her native America.