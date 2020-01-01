Ellie Goulding hits back after Matt Healy suggests nobody buys her albums

Ellie Goulding has responded after The 1975's Matt Healy suggested in a recent interview that people don't buy her albums.

The 30-year-old rocker was asked for his opinion about how streaming affects record sales in an interview with Beat Magazine when he made a reference to the Burn hitmaker.

"The artists whose single streams are in the billions, people don't buy their albums, necessarily... Ellie Goulding, people will listen to her music at the gym and they will listen to it on playlists," he mused. "They'll put the Pop playlist on and it will get out there. When it comes to her putting out a record, which is someone saying, 'Will you invest in my lifestyle?' or 'Do you want to invest in me, as an idea?'... I have a lot of 'Yes, I want to invest in you as an idea, and less, 'I'll pop this on when I'm doing whatever.'"

But Ellie was less than impressed by Matt's quote, hitting back on her Instagram Stories: "I've had 3 multi platinum albums so I feel like people have been fairly invested but ok I'll let you have it."

Elsewhere in his interview, Matt took aim at Drake, insisting he's more interested in achieving long-term success than having popularity in the moment.

"I've said this before, but the Drakes of the world, they're professionals at keeping people's attention for three minutes," he explained. "They can do that again and again. I'm not that good at that. A single will happen accidentally throughout the myriad of writing songs.

"The way that we express ourselves is like longform. I can do it and I do it occasionally, I'd love it if we can make it work where I get a big idea down in three minutes. We've always been an albums band."